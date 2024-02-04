Kate Hudson announces career move away from film

Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

Kate Hudson has announced she is moving away from film with the release of her debut single.

The actress signed a deal with Virgin Music Group and co-wrote her new single 'Talk About Love' with her partner Danny Fujikawa and producer Linda Perry.

"You only have one first single, and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in," she shared (via Stereoboard).

Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

Related: Kate Hudson to star in new Mindy Kaling Netflix series

"I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love."

Hudson admitted it was "a lot to put into one song" but praised the "wonderful people" who worked alongside her on the track.

Keeping details of her upcoming album close to her chest, Hudson did reveal her long-standing passion for music.

"It’s like the shadow self, those things you don’t see, but are always with you and a part of you. I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child," she explained.

"But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now," she added.

Netflix

Related: Netflix to release new version of Knives Out sequel Glass Onion

Hudson recently appeared in Glass Onion as Birdie, a former model turned fashion designer, and was the lead in rom-com A Little White Lie.

Despite her move towards music, Hudson is still involved in acting and will star in a new Netflix series from Mindy Kaling. She has also made a plea for male movie stars to make more rom-coms, claiming they don’t tend to gravitate to the genre.

You Might Also Like