Kate Hudson brands Nick Jonas 'an old man' as she recalls relationship

The 45-year-old Oscar nominated actress enjoyed a brief relationship with the 31-year-old Jonas Brothers star in 2015. The pair have never discussed their rumoured fling, but Kate offered an insight into the past romance during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Show host Andy Cohen confronted the actress about the romance rumours after "skirt(ing) around" the subject for years and demanded answers. With a nervous laugh, the Almost Famous star remarked, "(Nick was) lovely, fun, kind... he's like an old man in a young man's body and we love him."