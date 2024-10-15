Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman to star in musical drama

The pair have been lined up to star in Song Sung Blue, which follows a couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band. Song Sung Blue will be directed by Craig Brewer and is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name. The inspiring doc revealed the tragic true love story of Mike and Claire Sardina, a pair of struggling musicians who saw their lives change after they began performing as Lightning & Thunder. Song Sung Blue is one of Diamond's most famous songs. Hudson and Jackman are no strangers to showing off their impressive vocal skills.