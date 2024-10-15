Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman to Star in “Song Sung Blue”, a Musical Film About a Husband-Wife Neil Diamond Tribute Band

Written and directed by 'Hustle & Flow' filmmaker Craig Brewer, the film will be based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman are taking the stage in a new musical drama film.

The duo are set to star in Song Sung Blue as Claire and Mike and Claire Sardina, a real-life married couple from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder.

"Based on a true story, two down-on-their-luck musicians (Jackman, 56, and Hudson, 45) form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams," reads an official logline for the new movie.



Written and directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), the film will be based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by Greg Kohs. Kohs also serves as an executive producer on the new Song Sung Blue project, alongside Erika Hampson.

Aside from Jackman and Hudson, Song Sung Blue will costar Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley, per a release.

Developed by Focus Features, Song Sung Blue will be distributed by Universal Pictures. Brewer, 52, is producing, alongside John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment.

Jackman share news of the film to his Instagram Story on Monday, Oct. 14, while Hudson did the same and wrote, "Here we gooo ... "

Jackman is no stranger to musicals both on screen and stage, having starred in films like The Greatest Showman (2017) and Les Misérables (2012) and in Broadway productions such as, most recently, The Music Man.



Hudson, meanwhile, is familiar with the band-movie genre, previously starring in Almost Famous (2000), which earned her an Academy Award nomination.

She also recently released her first studio album, Glorious, this past May. “Music was my first love,” the actress and singer said in a PEOPLE cover story that month. “It’s really a lifetime in the making.”

The songs are informed by the wisdom she has collected throughout her life, from growing up in a Hollywood dynasty (she was raised by mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime love Kurt Russell) and living with her heart on her sleeve to rearing three children of her own.

“I was like, ‘This is just a life well-loved,’ ” Hudson told PEOPLE of the record. “Through all of the highs and the lows, then all the stuff that comes with what it is to love a partner, your friends, your children ... what a glorious thing to have so much love.”

