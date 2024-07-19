Kate Hudson jokes she could smell Matthew McConaughey 'from a mile away' on set

Kate Hudson is letting fans in on part of acting not often discussed: how her costars smelled.

During a July 11 episode of "Watch What Happen Live," Hudson recalled filming the 2008 movie "Fool's Gold" with Matthew McCoughney and dispelled the rumor she “forced” him to wear deodorant on set.

“No, he doesn’t wear deodorant. And by the way, I don’t either," Hudson told host Andy Cohen and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski during "Live," while quipping "I could smell him from a mile away 'cause we got so close."

Besides her admission to Cohen and Goreski, Hudson has been opening up all year.

Kate Hudson has been candid about her career and personal life this year

In May, she reflected on her relationship with The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson in an interview on Alex Cooper's “Call Her Daddy” podcast that was released Wednesday.

Hudson, who was 21 at the time the couple tied the knot, told host Cooper she doesn’t regret her “whirlwind” marriage to musician, then 34. The pair were married from 2000 to 2007 and share son Ryder.

Kate Hudson, pictured with Matthew McConaughey and Donald Sutherland (right) is opening up about how she could smell the Texan, who doesn't wear deodorant, during their 2008 film "Fool's Gold."

“I didn’t question it for a second. We were so connected,” Hudson said. “Chris taught me so much about love and connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship.”

In April, she got fed up with her brother's trolls and posted a TikTok addressing the negative response Oliver Hudson, received for comments he made about the "trauma" he experienced as a child from their mom, actress Goldie Hawn.

“I was like, 'Who cares?' And then I really started thinking about it and I'm like, 'Well, people do care, actually,'" Hudson reflected. "It's not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you're doing and they get all negative about it."

Later that month, the "Almost Famous" star, 45, told "CBS Sunday Morning" that she doesn't "really have" a relationship with her father, musician Bill Hudson, who was married to her mom Goldie Hawn from 1976 to 1982.

The couple separated when Hudson and her brother were young children, and they were raised by Hawn and her partner of more than 40 years, Kurt Russell.

Contributing: Edward Segarra, Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kate Hudson jokes she could smell Matthew McConaughey on set