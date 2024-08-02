Kate Hudson Reveals Cute Mother-Daughter Moment She Had with Daughter Rani on Vacation

The actress shared a video of the heartfelt moment she and her 5-year-old daughter strolled hand-in-hand inside a luxury Greek resort

Kate Hudson/Instagram (2) Kate Hudson and her daughter Rani.

Kate Hudson is spending her summer on a "dreamy" Greek vacation.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, the singer and actress, 45, shared an inside look at her beachy Athens vacation with her kids, and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, shouting out the luxurious resort she stayed at and sharing photos of her visiting some historical sites along the way.

"Absolutely dreamy!" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "For those who follow me you know by now how much I love 🇬🇷🧿 Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and [One&Only Aesthesis] new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular 💫."

"Got to see the Parthenon 🏛️ which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post!" she continued, sharing photos of herself, her 5-year-old daughter Rani and Fujikawa lounging around in their hotels, on the beach, and exploring the city. "Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience 💙."

One photo posted by the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum showed her in a red bikini and her fiancé having some fun as they splashed around in the blue-green ocean waters of Athens, and another photo showed Hudson following a workout, sitting on the floor surrounded by weights and equipment and snapping a mirror selfie as she sported some nude-colored workout gear.

Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson poses in Greece.

Another photo shows Hudson posing in a purple bikini as she lies on her side in a sauna, presumably relaxing after a swim. She also poses in front of a hot tub, kicking her leg up in the air as she wears a white T-shirt featuring the word "Whatever!" and the characters of Clueless, a flowing, long, white skirt, and black Adidas Sambas.

One video included in the post also shows herself and Rani hand-in-hand as they walk up to the front desk of a business, as Fujikawa and her son Bingham, 12, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, walking along behind them.

Hudson rounded out her post with a big group photo, where she, Fujikawa, her younger son and daughter, her eldest son Ryder, 20, as well as what looked to be other guests at the resort, sipped on some cocktails as they awaited their dinner on the beach.

Kate Hudson/Instagram Hudson and her family enjoy dinner on the beach.

This trip to Greece isn't the first vacation the Almost Famous actress has taken this summer. Just last week, she gave fans a glimpse at her and Fujikawa's low-key, relaxing getaway in Mougins, France on the peninsula of peninsula of Cap d'Antibes. The pair — who have been engaged since the fall of 2021 and share daughter Rani together — could be seen spending some time on the beach and enjoying plenty of meals together during their travels.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷,” Hudson wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#mougins #capantibes #wandering.”



