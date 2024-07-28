Kate Hudson Shares Photos from French Vacation with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'My Kind of R&R'

The couple's getaway included boules, wine and lots of good eats

Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa in France in July 2024

Kate Hudson is vacationing her way!

The singer and actress, 45, gave her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her low-key, relaxing French getaway with her longtime love and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, July 27, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star revealed that the couple has been in France — specifically the village of Mougins and peninsula of Cap d'Antibes — and documented their trip with several selfies, snaps and food photos.

Related: Why Kate Hudson Says Being an Aries with 'Butterfly Feet' Makes Her and Gemini Fiancé Perfect Coworkers (Exclusive)

She kicked off the post with a bikini-clad selfie, smiling as she lounged on a towel-covered chair and enjoyed a classic vacation beverage: an Aperol spritz.

In the next few slides, the star documented some of her trip meals with Fujikawa, 38, including a vibrantly colored pizza and salad, which the pair enjoyed at an outdoor spot.

Elsewhere in the post, Hudson showed off her relaxed vacation style as she and her musician fiancé explored southern France.

Kate Hudson/Instagram Kate Hudson vacations in France in July 2024

Related: Kate Hudson Shares Slice of Her Family Life with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Daughter Rani: ‘Long Weekend Joy’

In one photo, she highlighted a flowy white skirt, which she paired with tan, fisherman-style sandals and a fresh red manicure to play boules with Fujikawa.

In another, she layered several beaded necklaces over a black cutout tank, and accessorized even more with ‘90s-style oval sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

Also on the couple’s vacation menu, per Hudson’s post, was French wine, fresh vegetables and impeccably plated desserts — plus some more Aperol spritzes.

"Meursault and boules… my kind of r&r 🇫🇷,” Hudson wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#mougins #capantibes #wandering.”



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson in July 2023

Related: Kate Hudson's Dating History: From Owen Wilson to Danny Fujikawa

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating after more than a decade of friendship and made their public debut in May 2017. A year later, they welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose, and in the fall of 2021, Fujikawa proposed to Hudson.

Since taking their romance public, both the musician and the Fabletics founder have since shared lots of glimpses into their relationship. In 2020, Hudson told PEOPLE that Fujikawa “makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I still feel loved,” she added. “His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

More recently, the Almost Famous star hinted that the couple will get married in the near future. While speaking about her debut album, Glorious, on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in May, the actress said, “I think we'll get married soon.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.