Kate Hudson Shares the Relatable Way She Decorates Her Christmas Tree ‘by Myself’ After Her Kids Decided They Were 'Over It'

The actress said decorating the tree turned into a solo mission

Kate Hudson is decorating her Christmas tree alone this year, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

The "Glorious" singer, 45, recapped her holiday readiness so far by sharing two posts on social media, giving her fans a peek into how she’s preparing her home this year.

“Started as a family tradition, ended as a solo mission… with wine 🙃🎄,” she captioned a Thursday, Dec. 12, Instagram carousel.

Hudson’s first photo showed her beaming with a huge smile as she sat in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree with a glass of wine in her hand. The Shell actress wore a green sweater set to complete the festive mood.

Other photos showed her grinning as she sipped from her glass and carefully placed the decor on her tree.

“I wasn’t involved with this in any way so I’m not sure what new family you’ve got going on.. I’m telling Mom,” her brother, Oliver Hudson, commented on the post.

In a TikTok uploaded that same day, Kate explained why the event, which had once been something she did with her family, had become “a solo mission.”

She began the video by saying her kids “just decided they were over it.”

“So, I have to finish up by myself,” Kate said, while getting up from a chair to hang more decorations on her tree.

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress then sang a remixed version of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” changing the words to: “It’s a lonely, lonely Christmas / just me decorating here / Everywhere there’s usually children / but tonight it’s just me alone / sad and lonely mom.”

She continued, “Maybe I should have a Negroni.”

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star then called out for her 20-year-old son, Ryder Russell Robinson.

“Honey? Anybody? Anybody wanna drink with me? Maybe just a little white wine, that might be nice,” she said to herself in the clip.

Ryder never appeared in the TikTok, but Kate finished by saying that her decorated tree named Bertha “has been good.”

She shares her oldest son with her ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes.

Kate is also a mom to Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 13, who she welcomed in July 2011 with her ex-fiancé, Muse's frontman, Matt Bellamy. The actress also shares Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 6, with her now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Her blended family was recently featured in a SKIMS holiday campaign. “Finally got a family holiday card,” Kate captioned the festive photos on Nov. 7.

