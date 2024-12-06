Kate McKinnon Spills On A Weird 'SNL' Afterparty Moment

It’s hard to keep things “normal” at a “Saturday Night Live” afterparty. Just ask Kate McKinnon.

The “SNL” alum told Stephen Colbert that she invited a social worker friend (a “good person,” in her words) to come along. McKinnon was determined to “make it a normal night” for her pal, who wasn’t impressed by show business.

“We go to the afterparty and we talk about social work ― good people, normal stuff ― and then Woody Harrelson walked by and my hair got caught in his sweater,” McKinnon recalled.

She tugged at her hair to illustrate her predicament. “And for 10 minutes I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry Mr. Harrelson, I just can’t get it [untangled].’ And we finally got disentangled from that and [magician] David Blaine walked over and ate a wine glass off the table.”

McKinnon knew then that “normal” wasn’t in the cards that night.

“I was like, well, that’s shot. Yeah, it’s weird. It’s weird.”

Fast-forward to 2:07 for McKinnon’s hair-raising memory:

McKinnon isn’t the only cast member who’s been looking back. This week, New York Magazine’s Vulture released a video of “SNL” stars new and old talking about their favorite afterparty moments to celebrate the show’s 50th season.

McKinnon shared an abridged version of her story. Jason Sudeikis recalled getting appropriately chewed out by the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl for not knowing the words to “Come Together” during karaoke. And Aidy Bryant mentioned a dance-off between Kristen Wiig and Harry Styles.

