Kate Middleton Bonds with Young Girl in Boxing Club — and Receives Mini Boxing Gloves for Her Kids!

Kate Middleton and Prince William received the royal treatment at a boxing club in south Wales on Tuesday.

During their visit to Bulldogs Boxing & Community Activities and Port Talbot Amateur Boxing, the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, made such an impression on 6-year-old Brooke that the young girl insisted on giving the royal couple a tour, taking the place of the chosen chaperone — one of the coaches at the community club — to the delight of the royal mom of three.

“She decided she wanted to be Their Royal Highnesses’ guide. She took the duchess to see where she does coloring and pointed out the outside space we have,” Samantha Fox, project manager at Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities in Port Talbot, tells PEOPLE. “She did a great job at it.”

Kate and Brooke participated in a team-building game called Gutterball, where participants have to coordinate and work together to get a ball to move along a line of gutters and into a box. However, when that concluded and it was time for Kate and William to move on to the next part of their visit, that was when little Brooke took her willing charge.

As their last stop for the day, William and Kate attended to an initiative that supports young people who have faced tough childhood experiences and mental health challenges. Despite a proud industrial past, the area has been hit by ongoing economic challenges and deprivation after the contraction of the steel industry over the last 30 years.

