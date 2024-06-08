Kate Middleton Breaks Her Silence After Missing Key Event

Kate Middleton has written a letter to the Irish Guards, apologizing for missing a major rehearsal for the Trooping The Color event on Saturday.

The 42-year-old has remained largely out of the public eye since she revealed she was battling cancer in March with some reports suggesting that she may not be seen in public for the rest of the year.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the [Color.] I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate,” Middleton’s letter read.

Trooping the Color is held each June in London to celebrate King Charles’ official birthday parade.

The king appointed his daughter-in-law as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards last year.

“Being your colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s review,” she wrote in the letter.. “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved,” she said.

The Princess of Wales will be replaced by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told NBC.

It is unclear if she will attend Trooping the Color on June 15 but The Mirror reported that she was “considering” appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family.

The Irish Guard responded to her letter saying they were “deeply touched” to receive it.

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.



We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.



Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal @ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/y95rbmaeOS — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024

“We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes,” they said on X.

