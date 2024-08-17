Kate Middleton’s Cancer Treatment to Continue ‘Beyond’ the Summer, Recovery Will Be ‘Many Months to Come’

Kate Middleton isn’t expected to return to royal duties anytime soon, according to a new report in the Daily Mail. The outlet claims the Princess of Wales’s preventative chemotherapy will continue throughout the rest of the summer and “possibly beyond” *and* that her recovery will be ongoing “for many months to come”—even after her treatment is finished.

“We are not there yet,” a source said when asked whether Kate might return to the public eye. “When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening. It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet.”

The insider then added that “no one is giving a timescale for her return.”

WPA Pool - Getty Images

FYI, amid all this ^^ the Daily Mail also reported that Kate was unwell long before her abdominal surgery in January. “I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates,” a person close to the sitch noted to the mag. “She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”

Despite her time away from normal royal engagements, Kate is still expected to attend major “keynote national events” such as Remembrance Sunday, which is coming up on November 10.

