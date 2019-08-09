Kate Middleton Was Disqualified from the King's Cup Regatta for a Disappointing Reason

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed in the inaugural King's Cup regatta off of the coast of the Isle of Wight on Thursday.

Eight boats competed, with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William each taking on the role of skipper on their respective vessels.

Duchess Kate was disqualified from the second race, and her team came in last place overall for a disappointing reason.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took some time out from their summer vacation to compete in the very first King's Cup regatta.

Taking place off of the coast of Cowes, Isle of Wight in England, the duke and duchess both led their own teams in an eight boat race. The other six teams were each led by celebrities, including Bear Grylls, who were representing an array of important charities.

As Town & Country reported, Prince William's team was third overall. However, Duchess Kate's team came last overall. While her boat came in seventh in the first race, she was disqualified from the second "after failing to return to the starting line when they began the race too early." Basically, the duchess's boat was a little too quick off the mark.

Despite losing the boat race, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was in great spirits, especially as she spent time with her children later in the day. And when Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at fans watching the proceedings, Kate couldn't contain her amusement.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also made the trip to the Isle of Wight, and were spotted looking after Prince George and Princess Charlotte while the duke and duchess took part in the regatta.

