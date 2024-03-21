Kate Middleton latest: Archbishop Justin Welby blasts conspiracies as 'village gossip' and 'wrong'

Details of the Princess of Wales’ surgery has been kept quiet (PA Wire)

The Archbishop of Canterbury on Thursday warned how society is becoming “obsessed with conspiracy” — amid wild speculation about the health of the Princess of Wales.

Kate’s absence from public life after she underwent abdominal surgery in January has led to conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health. Speaking on Times Radio, Archbishop Justin Welby insisted “gossiping in that way is wrong”.

He was asked not specifically to comment on Kate, but about whether he was worried that compassion in society was being replaced by “conspiracy” given the claims about her health.

He said: “We are obsessed with conspiracy and we have little sense of the humanity of those who are caught in the glare of the news. It does not matter who it is, people should be allowed to be ill, have an operation, whatever it is, and to live their lives in peace without everyone demanding that they prove something every other day.”

He added: “It’s the web that has made these conspiracy theories for all kinds of people run riot and it’s extremely unhealthy. It’s just old-fashioned village gossip that can now go around the world in seconds. We have to turn away from that. Gossiping in that way is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said people should “butt out” and allow the princess to have privacy while she recovers from her abdominal surgery. Asked if he feels sorry for Kate, he told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine: “Yes. I think that we should leave her alone. She’s had a difficult operation, and she deserves privacy.”

The alleged attempt to access Kate’s medical records has been branded “outrageous” by a minister. It is reported up to three people may have been involved in the data breach at the London Clinic in Marylebone.

The King, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, spent three nights at the same private hospital in January receiving medical care following treatment for an enlarged prostate. It is understood his medical records have not been compromised.

Story continues

Asked about the alleged breach, health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom told Sky News: “It is completely outrageous. It is a matter for the Information Commissioner but it is the case that every patient has the right to privacy.”

The London Clinic on Wednesday vowed “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken” over any breach.

The privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office, is looking into the alleged royal data breach. It can carry out criminal investigations and prosecute individuals where it believes an offence may have been committed.

The police have powers to investigate and they do bring prosecutions under the Data Protection Act, however a spokesman for Scotland Yard said on Thursday: “We are not aware of any referral to the police at this time.”

Details of Kate’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and she wished for her personal medical information to remain private.