Kate Middleton Makes Rare Appearance Attending Church at Balmoral

As Kate Middleton continues to undergo cancer treatment, she has stepped back from royal duties, only appearing twice in public so far this year—at Trooping the Colour in June and at the Wimbledon men's finals in July. Today, she has made her third public appearance of the year, joining other members of the royal family heading to Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, a small church near Balmoral.

The Princess of Wales was pictured in the front seat of a Range Rover driven by her husband, Prince William, as Prince George sat in the backseat. For the Sunday service, Kate wore a brown fedora with a feather accessory, and a beige tartan coat—appearing to be a very similar (or the same) outfit that she wore to church at Balmoral last summer. King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured in another car, as were Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, their son James, Earl of Wessex, and Princess Anne's husband Timothy Laurence.

The drive to church marks a rare public appearance for the Princess of Wales. When Kate attended Trooping the Colour earlier this summer, she shared an update on her health in a letter, writing, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well." She added, "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

You Might Also Like