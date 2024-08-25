Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance in Scotland, Telegraphing Health and Recovery

Kate Middleton, the cancer-hit wife of Prince William, made a rare appearance in public Sunday as she attended church in Scotland with the king, her husband, and their eldest son.

The princess was photographed in the front seat of an SUV being driven by her (clean shaven) husband with Prince George in the back.

On arrival at the church, soldiers from Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, formed a guard of honour as she and other royals arrived, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The photograph and public appearance will be a seen as an optimistic and considered statement by the princess that she is continuing to do well as she recovers from cancer. They also provide incontrovertible evidence that she was well enough to travel several hundred miles from her home in Norfolk to join the traditional royal summer vacation.

The Daily Beast was told earlier this month that Kate and William intended to travel to Scotland for the gathering, and were expected to participate in grouse shooting expeditions while in Scotland.

Grouse come into season in mid-August and The Daily Beast has been told that shooting has been poor in Balmoral this year, with record low bags, after the wild game birds were affected by unusual weather patterns earlier in the year.

Catherine’s presence with the family at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral on Sunday marked the first time she has been seen at church since she publicly announced in an emotional video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles Turns to God for Guidance on Healing Harry Rift

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.