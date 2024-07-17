Kate Middleton Is Now on "Summer Break" According to Royal Sources

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon men's finals over the weekend, but apparently it's her last public appearance in a minute because she and Prince William are officially taking time away from the spotlight.

Vanity Fair spoke to royal sources who claim the couple are spending much of the remaining summer "below the radar" at their home in Norfolk as Kate continues her preventative chemotherapy.

As for their specific plans, a source confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are now "on summer break," and while they have no plans to travel abroad, they are going to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland in August.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Kate has made two public appearances this summer: Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July. And apparently they were her priorities. “There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to Kate explains. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”

In a statement made on Instagram last month, Kate said she hoped "to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet." She also explained that she's "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal" as she goes through her preventative chemotherapy treatment.

You Might Also Like