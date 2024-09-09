Kate Middleton’s Parents Make Surprise Appearance in Quick Blink-and-You’ll-Miss-It Moment in New Video

The Princess of Wales' parents sat around a table with their daughter and her family in the cozy moment

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ; Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty (Left) Kate Middleton in October 2022; (Right) Carole and Michael Middleton in July 2013.

Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton made a cameo in the video in which the Princess of Wales announced that she has completed chemotherapy.

On Sept. 9, the Princess of Wales, 42, shared her health update in an intimate new video of the royal with her husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6, where her parents also appeared.

In a heartwarming moment from the three-minute clip, Carole, 69, and Michael, 75, join Kate, William, and their grandchildren for a cozy card game. Prince Louis, perched on his dad’s lap, shares in the fun as Carole and Louis eagerly prepare to play their cards.

The relatable family game scene was shot last month in Norfolk, where Kate and William have a country home. The snippet was one of many in what is Princess Kate's most personal family video ever.

Kensington Royal/X Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Michael Middleton in a video issued on Sept. 9, 2024.

Princess Kate's parents were there for their daughter when she announced in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Carole has accompanied Kate on school drop-offs, and the princess' younger siblings, Pippa and James, along with their families, also live nearby.

"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all," a longtime family friend exclusively told PEOPLE at the time.

Commenting on the strong family dynamic that the Prince and Princess of Wales have established, they added, "The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."

Kensington Royal/X Carole Middleton, Prince George and Prince Louis in video issued on Sept. 9, 2024.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kate’s parents would "be there to lend support" following her abdominal surgery in January. The Middletons are a constant presence in their grandchildren's lives, often having George, Charlotte and Louis over for sleepovers.

"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," a palace insider said.

Carole and William also reportedly grabbed a drink at a local pub together in April, and the Princess of Wales' parents joined Prince William at the Royal Ascot in June. Princess Kate has been outside of the limelight for almost the entirety of 2024 as she reduced royal duties to prioritize her health, and brought up her loved ones in her latest video message.

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Prince William at the Royal Ascot on June 19, 2024; Carole and Michael Middleton at the Royal Ascot on June 19, 2024.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," the Princess of Wales said in part.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Princess Kate explained that she was now focused on "doing what I can to stay cancer-free."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said, hinting at what's ahead.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," said Kate.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Midldeton and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024.

The video was the second that the Princess of Wales issued this year to share news about her health. On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate had "planned abdominal surgery" the day prior, and she released a self-written video message on March 22 to announce that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The royal mom asked for "time, space and privacy" around her family as she completed treatment. She thanked well-wishers for their understanding in a June 14 update about her health, confirming that she would attend Trooping the Colour — her first official royal event of the year — in 2024.



