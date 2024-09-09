Kate Middleton ‘Potentially’ Going to Attend Annual War Memorial Event in November, Says Report

The Princess of Wales could join Prince William and King Charles in honoring fallen service members on Remembrance Sunday in London

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Kate, with her daughter Princess Charlotte, at her last public outing at Wimbledon tennis championships on July 14.,

Kate Middleton is "potentially" going to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial on Nov. 10 in London, according to a report in U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times.

Kate's last public appearance was at the Wimbledon tennis championships in July, alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton.

It is just over six months since Kate began chemotherapy in late February, which followed abdominal surgery that took place in January

Kate Middleton is reportedly looking ahead to when she might make another public appearance amid her ongoing treatment for cancer.

The Princess of Wales hopes to “potentially” join her husband Prince William, and father-in-law King Charles, 75, and the rest of the royal family as they pay tribute to fallen service members on Remembrance Sunday in November, according to a report in U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times.

The November 10 date, which sees royals, politicians and military leaders gather at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London, is one of the landmark dates in the royal calendar. It is given in the Sept. 8 story as the possible date for an appearance by Kate, 42.

Her office at Kensington Palace would not comment on the report, which added that staffers are also starting to plan her annual holiday carol concert in December, which she would usually attend with her family.

The possible outings depend on how Kate herself is feeling at the time. In June she admitted that she has "good days" amid the bad ones that inevitably come with her chemotherapy treatment. But work — as she added in her video address in March, when she made her cancer revelation — does bring her “a deep sense of joy."

Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Kate, right, with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews at Wimbledon in July

On Friday, Sept. 6, Kate suggested she was looking forward to delving back into work when the time is right, as Buckingham Palace released a note from her congratulating adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields on becoming the new Chief Scout of Scouts UK. (Princess Kate is joint president of the organization, alongside Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.)

"Looking forward to working with you!" Kate wrote, signing off with her initial "'C.'

Since announcing in March that she was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, Kate has rarely appeared in public. Her video message on March 22 was followed in June by a statement — and a portrait taken under a tree at Windsor — and an outing alongside the family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade that honors the King.

In July, she felt well enough to attend her favorite sports event, the Wimbledon tennis championships, alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton.

The following month, she and William (with a beard!) broke into their summer vacation to record a joint video praising the athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate and Prince William with their children (l-r), Charlotte, George and Louis on Christmas Day 2023

No date is being given for Kate's return to public duties and those close to the palace caution against any extra demands being put on her. "It’s good not to feel under pressure and just take her time and have slow days if she needs to,” one source told PEOPLE over the summer.

It is also just over six months since Kate began chemotherapy in late February, which followed abdominal surgery that took place in January.

In June, she said in her update that her treatment still had “a few more months” to go.



Like William, the princess has spent precious family time over the summer with the couple’s three children Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — all of whom returned to Lambrook School, near Ascot, on Sept. 4 — mostly at their country home Anmer Hall, Norfolk. They also headed to Balmoral Castle, Scotland to spend time with Charles and other members of the family and were photographed driving to church on Aug. 25.

Kate is understood to have been keeping abreast with her duties throughout the summer, working from home when she can — such as meeting with staff like Lt. Col. Tom White, who joined as her private secretary in February — and staying informed on the latest research for her royal causes.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate in St. Davids, Wales on Sept. 8, 2023

For William “family comes first” as one close friend puts it. Like Kate, he has been prioritizing trying to keep things as normal as possible for his children amid his wife's illness.

The new report in The Sunday Times came as William started his new term of outings on Thursday, Sept. 5 in London.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, William is visiting Llanelli, west Wales where he will spend time with schoolkids, the local air ambulance crews and the national women’s rugby team.

A couple of days later, on Thursday, Sept. 12, he will represent his father when he attends the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire. The parade will include 4 International Officer Cadets from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

Next week, William is set to visit Aberdeen to check in on the work being done there for his Homewards campaign to help the unhoused, and he is planning to be in Cape Town for his Earthshot Prize in November.



