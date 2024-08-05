Will Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend the Olympics in Paris This Week?

Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh have already represented the British royal family at the 2024 Olympic Games

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the London Olympics on August 2, 2012

Some are speculating that Kate Middleton and Prince William will take a trip across the English Channel for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, have been out of the public eye in recent weeks as they privately spend the summer with their three children. However, it's possible that they will pop up in Paris this week before the end of the Olympics.

Princess Kate's attendance may depend on how she's feeling amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She shared via a personal message in June that she experiences "good days and bad days" but expressed hope to join "a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

It also remains unclear if any of their kids — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — would make the trip to France.

Prince William and Princess Kate are known for showing their competitive sides when it comes to sports — often against each other! — but haven't attended the Olympics since 2012 when London hosted the Summer Games. In addition to welcoming the Olympic flame to Buckingham Palace before the opening ceremony, the couple rooted for Team Great Britain at several events, including when William's cousin Zara Tindall earned a silver medal in the team equestrian competition.

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry see Olympic Torch at Buckingham Palace on July 26, 2012

Both William and Kate's most recent appearances surrounded sports.

On July 14, the Princess of Wales headed to Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and her sister, Pippa Middleton, for the men's singles final in just her second public event of the year amid her cancer treatment. She was welcomed into the Royal Box at Centre Court with a standing ovation and presented the trophies in her role as the patron of the All England Club Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward," a palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. "And this was it."

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 14, 2024

The same day, Prince William and Prince George traveled to Germany to support England's soccer squad in the UEFA European Championship final. The Prince of Wales, who was the President of the Football Association before switching to a new role as patron, and his eldest son wore matching suits and ties at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the soccer action from home.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Prince George and Prince William attend the UEFA EURO 2024 final match on July 14, 2024

Should Prince William or Princess Kate appear at the Paris Olympic Games this week, they will be far from the only royals to attend.

Princess Anne, who was hospitalized last month following a horse-related "incident," headed to France on her first trip abroad since the accident in her role as a member of the International Olympic Committee. King Charles' sister, 73, became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics when she took part in the equestrian events in 1976.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Princess Anne meets athletes at the Team Great Britain House at the Olympics on July 31, 2024

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also headed to Paris during the Olympics.

In a post shared on social media by the U.K. embassy in France, the wife of Prince Edward posed for a photo with the Olympic Games operations staff, which supports the 327 Team Great Britain athletes as well as thousands of visiting U.K. nationals.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh met our Olympic Games operations centre staff today.



🇬🇧 Every day of the @Olympics, the Embassy supports the 327 @TeamGB athletes and thousands of visiting UK nationals, as the biggest international ticket-buying nation at @Paris2024. pic.twitter.com/JUvinmT4lA — UK in France (@UKinFrance) August 4, 2024

Other royals who made their way to Paris for the Olympics include Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark (who met at the Sydney Games in 2000!), Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco (who have both competed as athletes in the event), King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with their two eldest daughters, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain as well as their two daughters, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and more.



Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty From left: King Willem-Alexander, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the Olympics on July 29, 2024

