Amy Mackelden
Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Took George & Charlotte to the Soccer
Photo credit: Twitter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kicked off the weekend with a fun family outing.

As shared by Twitter account @TeaCambridges, Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted attending the latest Aston Villa soccer match, which is the team that the duke supports, as they played against Norwich City.

In a screenshot shared by another fan and taken from live TV coverage of the event, Kate and William could be seen sitting with Prince George, who was so excited about the match proceedings that he cheered with excitement. It was a total mood.


The Rumble Online also shared a screenshot of the royals at the match, and reported that Princess Charlotte was apparently in attendance. In one photo of the family, Charlotte can just about be spotted sitting next to her mother. In another shot, Charlotte can be seen stretching to look over the heads of the other people in the crowd to catch a glimpse of the game.


Photo credit: Stephen Pond - Getty Images
Photo credit: Stephen Pond - Getty Images

Dad Prince William was photographed sweetly leaning over to explain the game to his son,

Photo credit: Stephen Pond - Getty Images

