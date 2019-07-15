Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Wimbledon Date Was a Total Ace

Kate Middleton and Prince William left the kids at home and enjoyed a chic mom and dad day date yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a Wimbledon appearance on Sunday to mark the men’s finals at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London. Middleton, who’s patron of the AELTC, and her husband appeared to have a fabulous time while watching the tennis championships and chatting with fellow tennis enthusiasts.

In the above photo, the couple can be seen meeting with Warrant Officer Dave Knights, who is set to retire from the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club after 15 years as a Service Steward. Prior to the match they also spoke with young ballboys and ballgirls who were working the game, as well as venue staff.

For their day out, Middleton wore a custom version of the now sold-out Emilia Wickstead Jordin midi dress with surprisingly inexpensive ALDO Nicholes suede block heels in bone ($80). She accessorized the look with In2Design pearl drop baroque earrings ($152), a Ballon Bleu de Cartier stainless steel watch ($5,750) and Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses ($153).

William color coordinated in a light blue shirt the same shade as her dress, a darker blue tie and a grey and blue suit.

While the couple watched Switzerland’s Roger Federer face off against Serbia’s Novak Djkovic in the Men’s Singles Final, they stole loving glances at one another.

Could they be any cuter?

This, of course, wasn’t the only match the royals attended. The Duchess of Cambridge caught Serena Williams’s match against Simona Halep with Meghan Markle and sister Pippa Middleton by her side. She even stepped out for the second game of the tournament solo in her tennis whites.

Game, set, Kate and Prince William are a perfect match.

RELATED: Camilla Parker Bowles Showed Off Her Killer Ping-Pong Skills Today