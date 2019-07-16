Kate Middleton Receives Adorable Gift for Prince Louis During Sunday Funday at Wimbledon

The royal appeared to have a blast as she and Prince William watched Novak Djokovic go head-to-head with Roger Federer.

It was Sunday Funday for Kate Middleton at Wimbledon over the weekend!

The royal appeared to have a blast as she and Prince William enjoyed a day date to watch Novak Djokovic go head-to-head with Roger Federer in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final, which was won by Djokovic.

And, the mom of three even went home with a little souvenir for Prince Louis, thanks to former tennis champ Stan Smith, who was seated near the royals.

Smith, who has a line of tennis sneakers with Adidas, smiled as he handed over a pair of signed shoes for the young royal, with Middleton gracefully accepting the gift during the match.

The shoes had "To Louis," written on them in gold ink.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images More

It was one of many fun moments during the nail-biting match, where Middleton was snapped looking nervous, excited, anxious, happy and worried while seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

At one point, the 37-year-old mom clasped her hands and raised them to her face while waiting to see what would happen next in the match.

In a pretty pale blue dress, Middleton also shared lots of laughs with her dapper prince, who was sporting a matching shirt.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images More

Karwai Tang/Getty Images More

Karwai Tang/Getty Images More

