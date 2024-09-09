Kate Middleton Reveals She Is Now 'Cancer Free' In Intimate Family Video: 'A Renewed Sense Of Hope'

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

The Princess of Wales has just revealed she is “cancer free” in a heartfelt family video released on social media.

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March after a long absence from the public.

She did not specify the type of cancer, but explained in a video filmed with BBC Studios: “In January, I underwentmajor abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said at the time, explaining that the news was a “huge shock” to her family.

Kate is married to the first in line to the throne Prince William and they have three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Since announcing the health news, the Princess of Wales has appeared at public events just twice.

She attended the military parade, Trooping the Colour, in June and attended the 2024 Wimbledon men’s final in July.

The heartfelt video posted on Monday showed Kate and her family having fun together in nature, while gentle music plays in the background.

The clip, filed by Will Warr, seems to show a different side to the royals, as the family appear much more affectionate with one another than they usually allow themselves to show in public, and in a more casual setting.

The children are also seen messing around together, while William and Kate have several quiet moments of reflection together.

In a voiceover accompanying the clip, she said:

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. “Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. “Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children KensingtonRoyal

