Kate Middleton Steps Out in a Lovely Blue Dress at Wimbledon

From Town & Country

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Wimbledon today wearing a gorgeous pale blue dress. She and Prince William are at the tournament to watch the men's final, where Novak Djokovic will take on Roger Federer for the title.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a longtime tennis fan, paired her look with large pearl earrings, a silver watch, and a purple and green bow, which symbolizes her role in the organization.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images More

In recent weeks, royal fans have been seeing quite a bit of the Duchess. Just yesterday, she was at the tournament with her sister Pippa and sister-in-law Meghan. Together, the three women watched the women's final from the royal box.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images More

On July 2, near the beginning of the Wimbledon tournament, she surprised spectators by starting the day not in the royal box, but rather alongside British tennis players Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong on Court 14, as they cheered on Harriet Dart, a wildcard player from London.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images More

Later that week, Kate was seen in the sweet family portrait released in honor of baby Archie's christening at Windsor Castle. She chose a vibrant pink dress by Stella McCartney for the religious celebration.

Photo credit: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal More