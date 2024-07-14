Kate Middleton Steps Into the Spotlight on Centre Court for Wimbledon Trophy Ceremony

The Princess of Wales continued the tradition of handing out the awards in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales presents the winner's trophy to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.

Kate Middleton continued a royal Wimbledon tradition: handing out the trophies.

The Princess of Wales, 42, stepped onto Centre Court on July 14 following the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, awarding the prizes to the athletes in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Kate has held the position since 2016, when it was given to her by her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Princess Kate last awarded the trophies at the men's final last year, which also saw Alcaraz play Djokovic.

As both players accepted their trophies, they gave a slight bow to Kate. She shook their hands warmly, congratulating them on their victories and exchanging a few words as she presented their prizes.



After weeks of speculation, Kensington Palace confirmed on July 13 that Kate would attend the tennis tournament and take part in the trophy presentations amid her cancer treatment. All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport in a June 27 article that they will give the royal "as much flexibility as possible" regarding her decision.

The outing marked the Princess of Wales' second public appearance this year after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She was joined by two special guests in the Royal Box at Centre Court: her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton. As they took their seats, the crowd rose to their feet to give Kate a standing ovation — prompting a look of admiration from Charlotte. Princess Kate appeared visibly moved by the gesture, smiling and waving in response.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales presents the winner's trophy to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final tennis match on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.

Photographer Karwai Tang tells PEOPLE, "When [Kate] usually comes in, she walks down the steps and into her seat. She doesn’t normally stand and wave. But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special."

Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate, Princess of Wales on court to present the trophy to the winner of the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.

Other notable attendees in the Royal Box for the men's championship match included Tom Cruise, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andre Agassi and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan.

