Kate Middleton Steps Out With William Following End of Chemotherapy

On Sunday, Kate Middleton was seen with Prince William in photos published by The Sun, heading to Sunday service near the Balmoral estate in Crathie. This is one of her first public outings since she announced the end of her chemotherapy treatment two weeks ago. Both King Charles and Queen Camilla were also seen heading to the service together.

The Princess of Wales did make a few appearances this summer, including a visit to Wimbledon in July with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. The princess received a standing ovation from the crowd as a show of support.

Simon M Bruty - Getty Images

On September 9, Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a video message. The video showed her enjoying time with William, Charlotte, and her two boys, Prince George and Prince Louis.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the princess said. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She continued, “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes...I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

She concluded by thanking fans for the support she and William received, saying she has “drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.”

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” she shared. “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey—I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright.”

