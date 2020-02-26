Kate Middleton’s Tennis Shoes Are So Cute, We Found 5 Similar Styles on Amazon

Leave it to Kate Middleton to make running track look stylish. For a SportsAid event at Olympic Park’s London Stadium this week, the Duchess of Cambridge joined young sports stars in track and field activities. She even tried out taekwondo moves and raced Team GB star Jessica Ennis-Hill — and of course, looked incredibly fashionable while doing so.

For the event, Kate wore an athletic, monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a green ribbed sweater, teal-green culottes from Zara, and — our favorite part of her look — a pair of perfectly coordinated white tennis shoes with green and metallic ribbon stripes from Marks & Spencer. But the Duchess is no stranger to cute sneakers: She’s worn her Supergas sneakers so many times we’re beginning to lose count and owns multiple styles of New Balance kicks.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Go-To Comfortable Shoes — and Where to Buy Them

PA Images More

White tennis shoes aren’t new to the fashion scene, but we appreciate the green and metallic stripe details on Kate’s shoes that give this classic wardrobe staple a little extra oomph. We can already picture her wearing them with floral dresses and more culotte outfits come spring. Unfortunately, like almost everything Kate wears, her exact sneakers are almost completely sold out — which is why we wasted no time finding five similar sneaker styles. The best part? You can shop them all on Amazon, making it easier than ever to recreate her sporty look just in time for spring.

Scroll down to check out five of our favorite tennis shoe dupes inspired by Kate Middleton’s pair.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Superstar Sneaker, $47.92–$175.04; amazon.com

Story continues