Kate Middleton Wore Two Very Different Summery Outfits for the King's Cup

Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing a rare event during their summer break, and the two just arrived dressed casually but fashionably for it. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are competing against each other in the inaugural King's Cup sailing competition.

Kate wore a Sandro striped top, black pants, and Superga sneakers when she arrived there. She kept her hair down.

She first wore the pants at the launch event for the King's Cup back in May:

The couple changed into matching shorts and polos before the race. Kensington Palace shared a photo of them with the other ambassadors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with The King’s Cup charity ambassadors, Fara Williams for @CentrepointUK, Dan Snow for @LDNairamb, Bear Grylls for @Tusk_org, John Bishop for @ActionAddiction, Katie Thistleton for @Place2Be, and Helen Glover for @AFNCCF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/NqcAREjPJX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019

As Kensington Palace wrote, the race has a philanthropic cause behind it. Kensington Palace tweeted that "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today go head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight causes: Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London's Air Ambulance Charity, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation's Early Years programme."

It’s race day! 🏁⛵🏆



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today go head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight causes:@cbukhelp @centrepointuk @LDNairamb @tusk_org @ActionAddiction @Place2Be @AFNCCF

The Royal Foundation's Early Years programme pic.twitter.com/7waxheaJTb





— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019

The race was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved back to today because of the rain due for the area. The race will kick off at 2 p.m. London time. Both William and Kate will be leading separately teams. William's will represent Child Bereavement UK while Kate's will represent The Royal Foundation's Early Years program.

This is the couple's first event of August. They last went out to Wimbledon in July. Kate, a patron of Wimbledon, went to both the ladies' and gentlemen's singles finals. She attended the ladies' singles finals with Meghan Markle, where the two were able to show the public how close they are in reality.

“Kate and Meghan had always planned to attend the final together. Not only is it something that they enjoy, it’s also a chance to remind people that the tabloid stories about their relationship have been wide of the mark,” a source told ELLE.com back in July.

