Kate Middleton's Milliner Shares Revealing Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Creation of Her State Visit Hat

Kate Middleton made a rare appearance yesterday, playing a key role in welcoming the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his first wife Sheikha Jawaher to the United Kingdom for their state visit.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a burgundy coat designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and a red beret hat by Sahar Millinery. Sahar Freemantle, the designer behind Sahar Millinery, shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram about how she made Kate's beret:

The Instagram reel shows Freemantle working in her studio to craft the hat. The comments were full of praise for the craftswoman, with one user writing, “As spotted by HRH Princess of Wales you super star.” Another posted, “It looked so beautiful on the Princess of Wales 👏👏👏”

However, it's unclear how recent the footage is from, because yesterday wasn't Kate's first time wearing the beret. Last year, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing, the Princess of Wales attended a commemorative service in St Davids, Wales. She wore the Sahar Millinery creation on that day, pairing it with an Eponine London coat dress.

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

It is shaping up to be a busy week for the Princess of Wales. Though she missed last night's state banquet, on Friday, she will host her fourth annual Christmas Carol at Westminster Abbey.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year,” Kate wrote in a letter that will be given to all the guests in attendance at the service. “It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

