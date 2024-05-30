Kate to miss Colonel's Review event next month - as King to attend Trooping the Colour in carriage

The Princess of Wales will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel's Review after speculation she would be well enough to take part.

The ceremonial military event takes place on 8 June in London, the weekend before Trooping the Colour, and as colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, Kate would usually take the salute.

The princess has not been taking part in public engagements since she revealed she had cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy earlier this year.

In February, the Ministry of Defence appeared to confirm her attendance and subsequently had to remove the announcement on its website.

Instead the salute will be taken by Lieutenant General James Bucknall.

The former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps has attended every King's Birthday Parade since 2009 when he was appointed colonel of the Coldstream Guards, having served as a Coldstream Guards officer for more than 45 years.

It comes as Buckingham Palace also confirmed the King will participate in this year's Trooping the Colour on 15 June.

Due to his cancer diagnosis there were questions about whether he would be able to take part on horseback as he did for his first birthday parade as monarch last year.

But the palace has now announced that the King will conduct the review seated in an Ascot landau carriage with the Queen.

Attendance and participation of other members of the family will be confirmed nearer the time.

