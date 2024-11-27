Kate Nash says musicians forced to get financial help from parents or OnlyFans

The Foundations singer is funding her tour with an OnlyFans account and says the music industry is 'not a space for working class people'.

Kate Nash has said she feels the only choices available to artists trying to make a career in the music industry are being supported by their parents, or selling pictures of their bums.

The Foundations singer has hit headlines after announcing that she was selling photos of her bottom on her OnlyFans account to fund her tour because of the stagnating wages for musicians performing live shows.

Now, she has told Lorraine that the music industry is pricing out working class artists who she says are left with no other options to be able to afford pursuing their careers.

Kate Nash has defended her choice to use OnlyFans. (AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Nash's tour has become headline news as she announced she was funding it by posting photos of her bottom on her OnlyFans account.

The singer told ITV's Lorraine that musicians are paid "extremely poorly" and she felt she had been left with no other option than to sell content on OnlyFans, adding that working class artists could not afford to pursue music careers now.

She said: "It's not sustainable and it's killing grass roots culture because the music industry is saying this is not a space for working class people. They're creating a world where you're only going to be able to be privileged and financially supported by either your parents or your arse to be able to do this."

Nash, who is currently on tour around the UK, added: "A lot of musicians and artists are under financial strain right now. The music industry has failed artists. Grass roots culture is in crisis, 125 venues closed last year.

"For me, I lose money because there's a few things I won't compromise on and that's decent wages, actually having a band and crew, travelling safely, and putting on a high quality show for my fans which after two decades I think I deserve to do and I think my fans deserve.

"I should be able to do this and not have to sell pictures of my bum."

Nash said that her OnlyFans announcement had helped to bring the issue into the public eye, saying: "I've been on Radio 4, I'm here talking to you, I've been on the front page of Reddit two days in a row. People are asking me in detail about what the issues are."

She also hit back at criticism of her choice, saying: "I have a great bum. I really enjoy my body and I often flash anyway. I do really enjoy doing it, I just didn't think there would be this much of a response.

"It's about agency. There's a wider conversation going on, people are saying how sad or it's not empowering. I can tell you, as the person experiencing this and choosing to do it, I feel very empowered. Women can make choices for themselves. There's a lot of shame and stigma around sex and sex work, but people are sexual and women are sexual beings, as shocking as that may be for some reason still in 2024. Everyone is into different things and it's up to each individual to set their boundaries."

What else has Kate Nash said about funding her tour through OnlyFans?

Kate Nash said she was helping to bring the issue of low pay for artists into the public eye. (Getty Images)

Nash revealed her tour financing plans last week, sharing: "While touring is the best job EVER it is currently technically what you might call a passion project for a lot of artists in 2024."

Responding to criticism of the move on Instagram, she added: "Don’t be ‘sad’ that I started an OnlyFans to fund my tours. It’s very empowering and selling pics of my arse is fun and funny, sex is fun & funny.

"Women being in control of their bodies is vital and something we should all be standing by and fighting for."

She added: "My arse is shining a light on the problem. Honestly I’m such a legend for this."

Nash also spoke to BBC Radio 4, explaining: "I'm also creating jobs with my bum now. For example, I couldn't bring a crew member that's on tour with me in the UK to Europe, but now I can, because of my OnlyFans website."

Talking about previous plans to pay for her tours, she added: "At one point I was selling Star Wars jewellery from a comic book shop on livestreams.

"I don't really have time in my schedule to get another type of job, and this was an idea that I just thought of, because I've made a record this year, I'm on three tours in a row, and that's a massive financial strain. I was just kind of feeling the pressure of that, and I thought this is something that I could do."

