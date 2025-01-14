Kate opens up about her chemotherapy port as she shares experiences with patients

The Princess of Wales has shared her experience of her “really tough” chemotherapy, which she revealed was delivered via a “port” to which she became rather attached.

Kate visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London, to thank staff for her care and offer support to fellow patients as it was disclosed she was treated at the state-of-the-art institution.

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy to preserve her hair, the princess gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the port mechanism used to deliver the drugs.

Kate chatting with Katherine Field about their shared experiences (Chris Jackson/PA)

“I got so attached to it,” the princess said, joking she had hesitated when finally told “you can have it taken out” now.

An implanted port – also known as a portacath – is a small device inserted under the skin which is kept in place until treatment finishes.

It attaches to a long thin tube which goes into a vein close to the heart or sometimes in the arm.

Medicine is given using a special needle inserted into the device through the skin, but this is not painful.

Kate talking with members of staff during her visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital (Chris Jackson/PA)

The port can be felt under the skin or a small bump seen, but patients can go home with a portacath in place, and it avoids the need to have needles in the arm during each course of treatment.

Kate, who is now joint patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust with the Prince of Wales, is not thought to have used a cold cap to preserve her hair.

A cold cap can be worn during some chemotherapy treatments and its cooling effect reduces blood flow to the scalp, which reduces the amount of chemotherapy medication reaching the area and helps to prevent hair loss.

The princess’s first stop on Tuesday was at the Marsden’s Medical Day Unit, where dozens of patients were in for their chemotherapy and immunotherapy cycles.

Kate speaking with patient Richard Bosworth (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate said of chemotherapy: “It’s really tough. It’s such a shock.”

“Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,” she added.

The princess said “when I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm things (clothes) on” because of the side effects.

Chemotherapy kills cancer cells which can help prevent the disease returning.

Kate walking through the hospital where she was treated last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

There are many types of chemotherapy drugs and patients can take the treatment as tablets at home, with regular check-ups from medical staff, or intravenously, with the liquid drug fed into the body through a vein during an outpatient hospital appointment.

The treatment has side effects as healthy cells are damaged alongside cancer cells, and patients can experience tiredness, vomiting, hair loss and have an increased risk of getting infections, dry, sore or itchy skin and bowel issues.

Kate reiterated her past reference to good days and bad days, saying in a discussion about holistic care: “Continuity is so important, on good days and bad days.”

In a written message released in June, the princess said she had “good days and bad days”, was “not out of the woods yet” and was facing a few more months of the drug treatment.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she said.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.

“But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

In September, Kate confirmed she had finished her chemotherapy and told of her joy.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a video.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

William also reflected on 2024, which saw his father the King diagnosed with cancer as well, describing it as “brutal” and probably “the hardest year of my life”.