Kate planning Christmas carol service after finishing chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has been working on her annual Christmas carol service - one of the highlights of the royal calendar, it has emerged.

Kate was mentioned in the Court Circular after holding a meeting about the event with aides and members of her Royal Foundation at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It is only the fourth time she has been mentioned in the official record of royal engagements since her cancer health scare at the beginning of the year.

The service will be held at Westminster Abbey for the fourth year in a row and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The princess is expected to host the service and is likely to be joined by her husband, children and other royals.

Kate recently announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in a highly personal video with her family.

She said her focus was on "doing what I can to stay cancer free" in a video showing her outdoors with Prince William and her children.

Her work on the Christmas carol service represents another step towards the future queen returning to a full programme of engagements.

The princess had been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February.

The King began his cancer care earlier in the same month after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

Read more:

Kate says it took time to explain diagnosis to her children

King marks second anniversary of late Queen's death

How the King has 'got his mojo back'

While undergoing treatment Kate attended the King's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June.

The following month she presented the winning trophy in the men's Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. Both engagements were mentioned in the Court Circular.