Kate visits Royal Marsden Hospital to thank staff who looked after her during cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales has visited London's Royal Marsden Hospital to thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment.

Kate also spent time meeting patients - with the visit the first confirmation of where the princess was treated.

Arriving at the main entrance, she said it was nice to enter publicly after "having made so many quiet, private visits".

Kate spent about an hour meeting people during the solo visit, including chatting to a patient who was starting her first day of treatment.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said she wanted to "show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides".

Kate, 43, said in September she had finished chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and called the last six months "incredibly tough".

In March 2024, the princess confirmed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, after tests following abdominal surgery had found cancer had been present.

Prince William praised his wife's strength last week, sharing a picture to mark her birthday and calling her "the most incredible wife and mother".

He added: "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

Kate will now join Prince William as a royal patron of the Royal Marsden - a leading specialist cancer hospital that treats more than 59,000 patients every year.

Kensington Palace stressed the princess's return to public-facing duties would continue to take place gradually.

Prince William described 2024 as "brutal" and probably "the hardest year" of his life, after the King was also diagnosed with cancer.