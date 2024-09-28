Kate Walsh Is Almost Unrecognizable After Ditching Her Addison Montgomery Waves for a Choppy Blonde Pixie

See the 'Grey's Anatomy' actress transform her look for Paris Fashion Week 2024

Liliane Lathan/ABC; Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh is switching up her style!

Grey’s Anatomy fans had to do a double take when it came to Walsh’s brand new look for Paris Fashion Week! The actress, 56, who became known to fans as Dr. Addison Montgomery Shepherd on the long-running medical drama, ditched her red hair for blonde in the City of Love.

Walsh showed off a volumized version of a pixie cut to the Nina Ricci show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 at Hotel Potocki on Friday, Sept. 27.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Kate Walsh, Paris Fashion Week 2024

For the stylish event, she flashed a bit of skin in a contrasting all-black outfit that alternated between solid and lace material. Walsh added a strappy pair of heels and an oversized black blazer to complete her fashion-forward look.

In a car ride selfie video shared to her Instagram Stories ahead of the event, Walsh wore a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

“Ok @NinaRicci Let’s go,” she wrote over the clip.

Next up for her Parisian pictures was a snap of the star sitting pretty in florals that same day at the Giambattista Valli Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kate Walsh, Paris Fashion Week 2024

This time, Walsh wore her hair slicked back with a side part for major high fashion vibes. Underneath her floral overcoat was a salmon pink chiffon blouse. Her makeup matched her rosy look, and the actress accessorized with three pairs of tiny earrings.

The day before her double look, Walsh debuted blonde bangs at the Christopher Esber Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025.

Julien Hekimian/Getty Kate Walsh, Paris Fashion Week 2024

She was a standout in an emerald green long-sleeved mini dress. The Emily in Paris actress added sultry elements with a smokey eye and a bold red lip. She completed her look with black heels and gold hoop earrings.

Walsh’s Paris Fashion Week wardrobe was much different than the scrubs she wore during her run at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

Her character, Addison Shepherd, was first introduced when the double board-certified OB/GYN appeared on the series trying to save her marriage to Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey).

Vivian Zink/ABC via Getty Kate Walsh and Patrick Dempsey

Unfortunately for her, Dr. McDreamy had already begun getting close to Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo), which prompted Addison’s exit.

However, all hope wasn’t lost — she ended up landing her very own spin-off, Private Practice, for six seasons before returning to the series in season 18 as a recurring character.

And in the real world, Walsh had her own happy ending, announcing in October 2022 that she was engaged to Australian Andrew Nixon.

