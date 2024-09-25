Kate Winslet 'baffled' by being called 'brave' for intimate scenes

Kate Winslet is "baffled" when people call her "brave" for nude scenes.

The 'Lee' actress - who plays fashion model turned photojournalist Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller in the new World War II biopic - has responded to the way people talk about her appearing without makeup and naked in the movie, and the way women are treated in Hollywood as a whole.

She told Extra: "We don’t say about the men, ‘Oh, isn’t he brave, he didn’t shave his beard? Isn’t he brave, he took his shirt off?'

"It’s actually baffling to me and it’s very interesting because it’s a whole other conversation about how we are still so obsessed with women’s bodies on-screen.

"It’s just crazy.”

The 48-year-old star insisted that stripping off for the role wasn't courageous, but that the bravery came with deciding to actually make the movie.

She argued: "The brave part was saying in 2015, ‘I’m going to make a film about Lee Miller,' and nine years later, I did it.

"That’s the brave part. Forget the no makeup and taking clothes off bit — it’s just part of my job.”

The 'Titanic' actress recently opened up on how she feels about her body as she ages, and she insisted she looks "flipping amazing", while she's always hyping up her friends.

She told the 'How To Fail' podcast: "I’m great with [my body] – I think I look flipping amazing. We have to own it, this is the thing.

"We’re so conditioned, women, in our 40s to think, ‘Oh well, I’m creeping closer to the end’.

“You think you’re going into menopause and you’ll stop having sex, your boobs are going to sag and your skin’s going to go crapey.

“First of all, so what? It’s just conditioning. I think women as they get older get juicier and sexier and more embedded in their truth of who they are and more powerful, more able to walk through the world and care less and that is an empowering thing.

“I say to my friends all the time, ‘You look amazing, you look great.’”