Kate Winslet Gets Very Honest About What She Wishes She'd Said While Filming Past Sex Scenes

Kate Winslet in Cannes last year STEFANO RELLANDINI via Getty Images

Kate Winslet has reflected on some of the more difficult intimate scenes she’s filmed in her career.

During a new interview with the New York Times, the Oscar winner shared that she sometimes felt she didn’t have anyone on her side when shooting love scenes, admitting she wished that intimacy coordinators had been prevalent in the early years of her career.

“I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked or even a kissing scene,” she explained.

“It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner, because I always had to stand up for myself.”

The Titanic star went on to list things she wishes she’d “felt empowered” to make, including: “I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer.”

She recalled: “When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things.

“So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”

Kate recently revealed that it was a rather different story when shooting a more comedic sex scene in her new show The Regime, which employed intimacy coordinators, a divisive behind-the-scenes role that have become commonplace since the rise of the Me Too movement.

Last month, she also reflected on the problematic aspects of shooting a very different sort of intimate scene earlier on in her career.

READ MORE: