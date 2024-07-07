Kate Winslet Pays Tribute To ‘Titanic’ Producer Jon Landau: “The Kindest And Best Of Men”

Kate Winslet remembered her Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau following the news of his death at 63, exclaiming that “his passion for filmmaking only deepened with age.”

Winslet said she’s known Landau “since I was 20 years old.” The British actress, who prior to Titanic was known for arthouse films like Sense and Sensibility and Heavenly Creatures, rocketed to blockbuster stardom with the Landau produced, James Cameron directed 1997 movie about the doomed ocean liner, which for a while, became the highest grossing movie ever at $2.2 billion (that title would cede to Cameron’s Avatar at $2.92 billion). Titanic earned Winslet her second career Oscar nomination/first Best Actress nom. In Titanic, Winslet played the upper crust passenger Rose DeWitt Bukater. Though engaged to rich guy Caledon “Cal” Hockley, Rose falls for Leonardo DiCaprio’s poor artist, Jack Dawson, while on board.

Winslet would reteam with Landau and Cameron on 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water as Ronal in the $2.3 billion grossing sequel. In the movie, Ronal, a member of the Metkayina sea clan, provides refuge for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they flee the human conquerors.

Winslet tells Deadline tonight, “Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men.”

She adds, “He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.”

“His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work,” continued Winslet.

“He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

