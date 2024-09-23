Kate Winslet rules out joining social media: 'Isn't it just a distraction?'

Kate Winslet doesn't see the point of joining social media because it's just a 'distraction' from real life credit:Bang Showbiz

Kate Winslet has ruled out joining social media.

The 'Titanic' actress, 48, has no plans to join sites such as Instagram or X as she sees them as a "distraction", insisting they are "off-limits" in her house.

Asked if she sees herself joining any of the apps, the mother-of-three - who has Mia, 24, and Joe, 21, from previous marriages, and Bear, 11, with husband Edward Abel Smith - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't think so. Isn't it just a distraction? How can I honestly look at my children and say, 'I'm not sure it's a good idea if I had it myself.'"

Asked if it's "off-limits" in her household, she said: "Yes, it is."

Kate sharing her stance on social media comes after she recently declared she no longer cares about stripping off for roles.

The 'Holiday' star has developed a more carefree attitude to her body since playing pioneering war photographer Lee Miller in her 2023 film ‘Lee’.

She told the Daily Telegraph: “In many ways I felt more similar to her than almost any character I’ve played before.

“There’s so much of how she lived her life that I profoundly connected with, but was also inspired by.

“Everything was on her own terms. Even how she celebrated her physical self.”

Kate, who recently spoke about how she ignored a crew member’s suggestion that she might want to sit up straight in order to disguise her belly rolls, added: “Stupid things you might consider as a woman – well, playing Lee made me think, I don't give a f*** about any of that.

“I mean I literally don’t give a s***. I don’t care. I would take all my clothes off in front of you right now. I just don’t believe in hiding the truth, actually.”