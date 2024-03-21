Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana go underwater to save our seas

Avatar: The Way of Water stars pose underwater. The actors’ underwater training for the film helped in the eight-hour photoshoot. Photograph: Christy Lee Rogers

Photographs of the actors Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver seemingly floating underwater in elaborate blue dresses, with eyes shut and arms outstretched, are to be sold to raise money for ocean conservation.

The images are the work of one of the world’s most celebrated underwater photographers, Christy Lee Rogers, who teamed up with the stars of the 2022 film Avatar: The Way of Water and its director, James Cameron, a longtime proponent of ocean conservation, who commissioned the photoshoot.

All of the profits will go to The Nature Conservancy, which is working to protect marine wildlife, and has set itself the aim of conserving 10% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Cameron has been a keen collector of work by Rogers, who has photographed the three women in her trademark baroque style. “Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast,” he said.

The prices of the prints range from $65 (£50) to $35,000, and are being sold by A Gallery Artists, through Rogers’ website.

Fraser Scott, who runs the gallery, said: “The shoot took about eight hours in total, but was greatly aided by how much underwater training the actresses had already undergone.”

The first shoot took place in an indoor pool in the UK, where Rogers photographed Winslet underwater. Winslet had learned to freedive before filming the Avatar sequels, when she had held her breath for seven minutes – beating Tom Cruise’s record for underwater breathing on a film set.

The resulting images showcase Rogers’ love of 16th and 17th-century art. “When I shoot from outside of the water in pitch-black night, there is a refraction of light taking place,” she said.

“Light is travelling slower in the water than it is in the air, and so I’m able to get this softness, this painterly feel, if I capture the image precisely in tune with the movements.”

Water was not just a medium for her, but a passion, said Rogers. “Water is life-giving, nurturing, rejuvenating and without it we could not survive.

Story continues

“It is freedom, purity and pure lifeblood, and the most cherished element for me on our planet. Shooting with water is like being in the most magical place, where nothing is bound by this reality and everything’s possible.”

She recalled swimming in lava tubes under the rocks in her native Hawaii and swimming out to the tiny islands off O’ahu, one of Hawaii’s main islands.

“I learned from my father a deep respect for the water and ocean while growing up,” she said.

“My hope is that we find a quick solution to keep our water clean, fresh and alive, so that all life can thrive here on this planet. That’s what this project is for me: a part of that solution.”