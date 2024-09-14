Kate Winslet Talks About Steps She Took to Boost Her Sex Drive as She Got Older: ‘You'll Feel Sexy Again’

"Our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways," Winslet said on the podcast 'How to Fail with Elizabeth Day'

Neil Mockford/WireImage Kate Winslet on Sept. 3, 2024

Kate Winslet is getting candid about her sex drive.

The Lee actress, 48, said during a Sept. 10 episode of the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast that her libido got a major boost after undergoing testosterone replacement therapy.

While answering a listener's relationship question about how to rekindle her sex drive with her longtime boyfriend, Winslet gave advice and opened up about her health journey.

"Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone," the Oscar winner said.

"A lot of people don't know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out — like eggs — it's gone,” Winslet added. “And once it's gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done and you'll feel sexy again ... I know."

Gisela Schober/Getty Images Kate Winslet in July 2024

Related: Kate Winslet Reveals How She Wants to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday Next Year: 'I'm Gathering a Little List'

Winslet also suggested that the listener should have her thyroid levels and testosterone levels checked: "Those things could have a direct impact on how you're actually feeling. It's not your fault, our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older."

She continued: "So there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is contributing much more than you think to how you're feeling about having sex with your boyfriend, so I would definitely go ahead and do that."

Winslet also noted that the listener should be easy on herself while navigating the situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Titanic star also spoke about embracing body positivity during her podcast appearance, saying, "We have to own [our bodies], this is the thing."



“We're so conditioned, women, in our 40s to think, 'Oh well I'm creeping closer to the end.' You think you're going into menopause and you'll stop having sex, your boobs are going to sag and your skin's going to go crepy,” she explained. “First of all, so what? And secondly, it's just conditioning.”

“I think women as they get older get juicier and sexier and more embedded in their truth of who they are and more powerful, more able to walk through the world and care less and that is an empowering thing,” Winslet said. “I say to my friends all the time, ‘You look amazing.‘ ”

CBS via Getty Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a 'Titanic' scene

Related: 'Empowering,' 'Deeply Humiliating' and 'Gross': Stars Share How It 'Really' Feels to Film a Sex Scene

Winslet has been outspoken about aging and her physicality. She previously spoke about being "brave" when it came to on-screen nudity. “I know better than to waste precious energy on criticizing my physical self,” she told Vogue in a September 2023 interview.

“I think any woman is better off just saying: I believe in myself. It doesn’t matter what other people think; this is who I am — let’s get on with it,” Winslet said.

Lee, a drama about a model who becomes a war photographer during World War II, premieres on Sept. 27.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.