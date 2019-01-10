Katherine McNamara Almost Found Out About Her "Shadowhunters" Role on Twitter

As the conclusion of Shadowhunters draws closer, one member of the cast is looking back. Katherine McNamara has often shared how starring in the series — which begins its final season in February — has permanently impacted her life, but as she shared in a new interview, she almost didn't think the role would be hers.

Speaking with AfterBuzzTV, Katherine detailed how the show made its initial casting announcements on Twitter. The show promised fans they would announce who would portray the role of of Clary within hours, she recalled, and because she hadn't heard anything yet, she assumed the role wasn't hers. "I knew it was between me and one other actress and I went, ‘Oh, well, I guess it’s not me then, because I didn’t hear anything and aw, I guess I’ll move on,'" she said.

As fans continued speculating online and the hours ticked down to just 10 minutes, Katherine received a call from her manager. "It was, ‘Congratulations, you are playing Clary,'" she said. "'It’s gonna go live on Twitter in 10 minutes. You know, here we go. Get ready.’ And I, I sort, I’m speechless. I’m kind of catatonic in a sense because it hits me that in 10 minutes this fandom that is so passionate and is going crazy, they’re all going to know that it’s me, and I’m just praying that they approve and that they like me.”

Lucky for Katherine, the fans of Shadowhunters have given her their full support. As their recent promotional campaign for the final season has shown, and also their continued attempts to save the series, these fans are certainly dedicated to the show and its stars.

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email.

Want more from Teen Vogue? Check this out: Shadowhunters Fans Are Taking Promotion of Its Final Episodes Into Their Own Hands