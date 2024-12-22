Katherine Parkinson's life away from the cameras – from famous husband to private daughters

Katherine Parkinson stole the show in the steamy series of Rivals, but before the role, she was captivating in the first-ever episode of Inside No. 9.

As the show comes to an end, Katherine reunited with the anthology series' stars in a special episode, Inside No. 9: The Party's Over.

Away from her hit shows, the actress is married to a fellow actor and together the pair have welcomed two daughters, although they often keep their children's lives out of the spotlight. Here's everything you need to know about Katherine's family life…

Husband Harry Peacock

Katherine is married to fellow actor Harry Peacock, who is the son of acclaimed actor Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott in The Vicar of Dibley. The duo first met in 2003 before walking down the aisle in 2009.

You may also like

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple met thanks to their careers, with Katherine joking about their first meeting in an interview with the Guardian in 2020. When asked about the book that changed her life, the star responded: "I met my husband doing a workshop based on the book Heart of A Dog by Mikhail Bulgakov. He was the dog."

Katherine and Harry first met in 2003 (WireImage)

She also noted that Harry was the "best kiss" of her life in the same interview.

The couple have acted together in The Kennedys and Harry has also had major roles in Doctor Who, Drunk History, Changing Ends and Toast of London.

The couple acted together in The Kennedys (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Katherine previously noted how working with Harry helped the pair become closer as a couple. "As husband and wife you can just get into information exchange when you have children," she shared. "You can forget this is someone you like for lots of other reasons. So it was very enjoyable – and we're still married!"

Daughters

Katherine and Harry are the parents of two daughters, Dora, 11, and Gwendolyn, nine, however, the pair often keep their brood out of the spotlight. The star's daughters mean a lot of her, and Katherine previously confessed she nearly turned down a starring role in Humans as she had recently given birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

She confessed to the Independent in 2019 that she was "feeling guilty" about leaving her daughter to go and shoot the series, only doing so with the encouragement of Harry.

Katherine keeps her daughters out of the spotlight (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I)

Katherine also spoke of breastfeeding while on set, explaining that her male colleagues helped her feel comfortable with the experience. "They were mostly dads and they knew what the situation was," she told the publication.

Speaking to Country & Town House, Katherine explained: "I don't think anybody would be any different about wanting to prioritise home. I'm very fortunate because, for instance, the job I'm on, I've got four weeks off now.