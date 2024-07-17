Kathie Lee Gifford Says the 'Only Place' She Can 'Find Joy' Is in Her Grandsons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

Gifford is Bubbe to son Cody's kids Frank and Ford and daughter Cassidy's son Finn

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford is grateful for the time she gets to spend with her grandsons.

The former Today co-host, 70, who recently spoke with PEOPLE about her new historical non-fiction book Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior, opened up about her special relationship with her grandsons.

Gifford, who is Bubbe to son Cody's kids Frank, 2, and Ford, 7 months, and daughter Cassidy's son Finn, 12 months, says that lately she's been finding joy by spending time with her grandkids.

"I'm just so grateful for them. They're precious and they give me a purpose to get up every morning when everything else is just not the same for me," Gifford tells PEOPLE. "Life is just so different and I just try to find joy when I can find it."

"And the only place I can really find it is in the Word of God and in my grandsons," she continues.

In June, Gifford spoke with PEOPLE about how much she loves being a grandma, noting that it has also been nice to see her kids take on new roles.

"I had my children later in life and I've certainly had my grandchildren later," Gifford told PEOPLE. "It is exactly what everybody's always told me, which seems like such a cliché. But clichés — they're real. Because they're true."

"There is nothing like it in the whole world. To see my children, first of all, so in love with their spouses. I'm so grateful to God for that. They picked wisely. They're so in love and it makes me so happy," added the proud mom.

"Then to see them parenting the way they do, which is beyond. Cody's wife was bedridden for like six months with their second baby and the love they showed each other and the love they had for this unborn child that they were just going to save no matter what happened."



Earlier this year, Gifford told PEOPLE about how she was planning on spending her Mother's Day with her family.

"I told my kids every year don't get me anything. Just be with me. And we FaceTime almost every day, early in the morning, because they've got two little ones — my son does and Cassidy's got one little one," Gifford said.

"They're just precious. I'm long past ever wanting gifts unless they wanted to make Bubbe a little painting. And those kinds of things make my heart sing. I also love singing to them and making up naughty little songs."

