Kathleen Zellner speaks out about Making a Murderer's third season

The second batch of Making a Murderer episodes only hit Netflix in October of last year, but fans are already hungry for more.

While filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos have dropped a few hints that they could be on board with continuing to tell the story on-screen, nothing official has been confirmed.

Steven Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner, who was introduced during the second season, announced a Twitter Q&A with her followers on Tuesday night (February 12).

Naturally, one fan was keen to pick her brains on whether or not a third helping of the docu-series could be in the works.

When asked, Zellner simply replied: "Not up to us to decide."

Of course, the power lies with Netflix and the documentary makers. But with the widespread success and interest in the case, we'd be surprised if it didn't get picked up for a third series at some point.

But, as grateful as we are for this nod to the documentary, Zellner was actually on hand to answer questions about Steven Avery.

Avery's attorney has been sharing updates about his ongoing appeal and, while we have no idea whether the team are currently filming for a follow-up series, these developments could point towards a potential plot.

If there is going to be a Making a Murderer 3, we could be in for quite a wait; there was an almost three-year gap between season 1 and 2.

Making a Murderer Part 1 and Part 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

