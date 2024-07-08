Marvel Dropped the First Official Teaser for 'Agatha All Along'

The fan-favorite WandaVision witch Agatha Harkness (played by the inimitable Katherine Hahn), who stole our hearts first as a chirpy sitcom wife before becoming one of Marvel's first villains with a theme song, is coming back for more: A month after Variety first reported the news in 2021, Marvel Studios has confirmed that an Agatha-focused WandaVision spin-off is in the works. Here's what we know about Agatha All Along.

When will it be released?

Agatha All Along debuts on Disney+ on September 18 at 6 P.M. ET with two episodes. In the meantime, everyone, please join in our national anthem: “It was Agatha all alooong...”



It was Agatha All Along 🔮



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

Who will be in the cast?

Alongside Hahn, the series will star Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K, and Ali Ahn as Alice, according to Deadline. Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, and Okwui Okpokwasili are also in the cast.



What will it be about?

Variety was only able to eek out a few details from the famously tight-lipped studio, but it would appear the show in development is a dark comedy, centered around Hahn as Harkness, the Salem-era witch who tormented Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision's first (and, thus far, only) season. Jac Schaeffer, head writer for WandaVision, would also write and produce this spin-off.



Everything beyond those details is speculation, but it wouldn't be a leap to assume this spin-off will connect to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the first to discover Wanda’s use of chaos magic, Agatha has had a major hand in creating the MCU’s multiverse as we now know it. The last we saw of Agatha, Wanda had reverted the clever witch back to her 1950s-era sitcom form, Agnes, but no one expects Agatha to stay helpless for long. In the WandaVision spin-off, she’ll almost certainly claw her way back to power.

For fans who care less about MCU news than quality television, the WandaVision spin-off is equally splendid news. Hahn has proved herself to be more than deserving of a lead role, and her knack for nailing the nuances of both drama and comedy mean this project is sure to be a treat. As Hahn told ELLE in March 2021, “I love [Agatha] so, so, so madly. I love a witch—love, love, love a witch, so I just couldn’t have imagined a cooler part to play.”

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Hahn was forced to plead the fifth when Barrymore asked her for details about the spin-off. When pressed on whether notorious villain Mephisto might make an appearance, Hahn responded, “Who knows. Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all.”



During Disney’s upfronts presentation in May 2024, Hahn shared a bit more with enthusiasm.

“We can say that the coven is strong,” she told Deadline. “We can say that it is hilarious, and deep. And I was moved to work with all these people every day. It was a gratuitous dream that it happened to be this group to go through that together.” Patti LuPone even added that “it’s a musical!”

Hahn had high praise for the production design as well. She said it was important to Schaeffer that there be “minimal CGI.” The sets were “incredible” and “just felt delicious.” She even added, “It looks like a 100 million dollar movie.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and the wait was worth it! On July 8, Marvel officially released the teaser trailer for Agatha All Along, revealing our first look at some of the cast, like Locke, Plaza, and of course, Hahn herself.

On top of that, Disney+ also dropped some teaser images:

