Kathy Griffin, 64, Makes a Pitch to Star on “The Golden Bachelorette”, Says It Would Be 'Ratings Gold'

The comedian filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick in December 2023

Kathy Griffin has some thoughts on how to up the ante on the next season of The Golden Bachelorette.

During the Monday, Nov. 25 episode of iHeartRadio's Politickin' podcast with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson, the comedian, 64, joked that she’s already thinking about her next gig once her My Life on the PTSD List tour wraps.

After being asked about the state of her relationship with Andy Cohen, Griffin said despite getting fired from Bravo, she did well while previously employed there.

“Now that's a tough one,” she began. “Like I said, he was my boss and I got canned. And I loved working at Bravo. I loved doing specials and I had a talk show there for two seasons. And My Life on the D-List was Emmy nominated every season and won twice.”

Still, she was honest about their differences: “I'm not his cup of tea."

Moving on in the conversation, the actress was praised for her accomplishments and asked if she was dating or had anyone in her life currently making her happy.

“Excuse me? I think I should be the next Golden Bachelorette,” she replied.

As she began to share her “pitch” for her version of the dating competition show, the podcast hosts joked that they weren’t sure her take would be “PG.”

“It's not,” Griffin admitted. “Okay, so the current one is great. I love her.”

“So Kathy Griffin's the Golden Bachelorette. The first episode where there's the most bachelors and the most roses, I f--- each one. Each one, and then I decide,” she said before pausing to make sure Newsom, 57, Lynch, 38, and Hendrickson were keeping up with her idea.

According to the actress, her show would be “ratings gold.”

Hendrickson, who works as a sports agent outside of Politickin', offered to be of some assistance.

“I know people at the Bachelor right, maybe we can make that happen,” he said.

Griffin filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick after nearly four years of marriage in December 2023.

She addressed the news in an Instagram post at the time, writing, "Well...s--t. This sucks."

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Griffin admitted working has helped her cope with the split.

“As corny as it sounds, if anything can restore my broken heart, it’s hearing the laughter from the audiences all over America and Canada,” she said. “I’m looking at you Europe, you better call me next."

She also joked that the person she had her eye on was currently off the market.

"I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies,” Griffin joked of the Only Murders in the Building costars’ rumored romantic relationship.