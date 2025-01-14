Kathy Griffin Finalizes Divorce from Randy Bick 1 Year After Filing for Separation

The comedian had been married to Bick for nearly four years before filing for divorce in December 2023

Kathy Griffin's marriage to Randy Bick is officially over.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the actress' divorce from Bick was settled in Los Angeles, just over a year after she filed citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple's prenuptial agreement from Dec. 2019 was honored in the settlement, according to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, which Bick signed on Dec. 12 and Griffin, 64, signed on Jan. 6.

Related: Kathy Griffin, 64, Wants to Be The Golden Bachelorette and Would Sleep with Everyone in First Episode

The division of property between them was previously agreed upon in an Aug. 1 filing, which required Griffin to pay Bick a lump sum payment of $75,000 to cover his attorney's fees and a reimbursement of his living expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The payment came after he requested spousal support in March. In the divorce settlement, though, Bick waived his right to spousal support from Griffin in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

Kathy Griffin Instagram Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick

In her divorce filing last year, Griffin cited their date of separation as Dec. 28, 2023, just three days shy of their fourth wedding anniversary. They wed on Jan. 1, 2020, after nine years of dating, in a ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

It took Bick over two months to respond to her filing last year, and Griffin hired a private investigator to serve him the divorce papers after he had "not been in contact with her" since she asked him to leave their shared home.

Related: Kathy Griffin Says Her Vocal Cord Repair Was Successful Following Damage from Lung Cancer Surgery

After filing for divorce last December, Griffin leaned on friends like Jane Fonda for support as she admitted her "heart" was "broken" amid the end of her marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May, she told PEOPLE she was taking things "one day at a time" and "one show at a time" as she continued navigating the divorce.

"I thank God for this tour. I thank God it happened. I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it," she said, referring to her "My Life on the PTSD-List" stand-up tour.



FilmMagic Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin attend HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party

Griffin was also reflecting on the words of the late and "great" Joan Rivers, who she said "used to say, "'The more your life is in the s---, the fun you are.'"

"So I must be hilarious," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her live shows continued to be a source of healing for her, as she told PEOPLE in October, "If anything can restore my broken heart, it’s hearing the laughter from the audiences all over America and Canada."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Each show is truly a gift," she said, calling the tour, which she'd brought to 45 cities by that point, "the panacea to all that ails me."

As for whether she had her eye on any new love interests yet, Griffin joked she was "currently dating all of my audiences." But on a more serious note, she said, "I am open to darn near anything. Do you not know me? That's how I get in trouble."

Read the original article on People