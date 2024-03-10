Katie Britt addresses questions about trafficking story amid backlash over SOTU rebuttal

Sen. Katie Britt on Sunday addressed a story she told during her response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union after the Alabama lawmaker drew questions in recent days.

Britt, during her biting response, criticized Biden's border and immigration policies, and she told the story of a woman who was sexually assaulted in a trafficking operation run by cartels. The Alabama lawmaker said the woman told her the abuse began she was 12.

But the story immediately prompted questions about timing and other details. Britt spokesperson Sean Ross confirmed to the Associated Press that the lawmaker was speaking about an account from a woman who was sexually assaulted in Mexico, not the United States. She was also attacked from 2004 to 2008, more than a decade before Biden was president.

"Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream asked Britt whether she meant "to give the impression that this horrible story happened on President Biden's watch?"

"No, Shannon," Britt responded, before going on to further criticize Biden's handling of the southern border and immigration in the U.S.

"I went to the border three times in my first 100 days in office," the Alabama lawmaker said. "And when I was there, I asked for the real, unvarnished truth. I wanted to sit down. I asked the border patrol agents, I asked the people there, I asked the previous victims of drug cartels: Tell me what it's like. Tell me what we need to do. Tell me what we need to know."

When pressed about the story she told during her State of the Union response, Britt told Fox News that "I very clearly said I spoke to a woman who told me about when she was trafficked when she was 12. So I didn't say a teenager. I didn't say a young woman."

Britt's response to Biden's address covered a range of conservative priorities, from passing border legislation to addressing alleged "reckless spending in Washington." But her rebuttal, given from a kitchen, has drawn criticism even from some conservatives for her delivery style and choice of venue.

Story continues

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, asked about Britt's response on ABC's "This Week," said "I'll leave it to her to explain the falsehoods, but I think it illustrates the bigger issue,"

"She's a United States senator, and the United States Senate right now could be acting to help secure the southern border."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, RAINN offers support through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE & online.rainn.org).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SOTU response: Katie Britt addresses questions about trafficking story